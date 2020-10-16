site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Can't face Falcons
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Osborn (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Osborn will miss his second game in a row due to a lingering hamstring injury. As long as he's sidelined, Chad Beebe will handle punt returns while Ameer Abdullah stands to return kickoffs.
