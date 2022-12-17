Osborn caught 10 of 16 targets for a career-high 157 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.

Osborn had a would-be 40-yard catch ruled incomplete on a challenge late in the first half, then flashed his big play ability again on a 63-yard catch in the third quarter. Three plays later, he got into the end zone from two yards out for Minnesota's first points of the game. Osborn made another significant contribution to the largest comeback in league history (33 points) by drawing a pass interference flag in the end zone to set up the fourth of Minnesota's five second-half touchdowns. The 25-year-old wide receiver will look to build on this career best performance in Week 16 against the Giants.