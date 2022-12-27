Osborn caught three of four targets for 17 yards in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

Osborn's underwhelming day was a disappointment for fantasy managers hoping for a something close to his Week 15 performance, when the wideout caught 10 of his 16 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year-old remains involved as Minnesota's No. 3 receiver, as the Vikings run a high-volume passing attack. With that said, Osborn fantasy potential is difficult to forecast with so many mouths to feed on one of the league's most talented offense. The veteran wideout will look to get back on track when the Vikings visit the Packers in Week 17.