Osborn (concussion) has fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol but still isn't a lock to suit up Sunday versus the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Osborn practiced in full Friday and has since gained full medical clearance, but the Vikings might still opt to take a cautious approach to his health and give the starting wideout another week to rest. His status will be made official 90 minutes ahead of Minnesota's kickoff against the Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson (hamstring) has been downgraded to 'out' and will not return from IR yet, while T.J. Hockenson (ribs) is expected to play.