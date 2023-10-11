Osborn could be in line for additional opportunities over the next four weeks, as Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports that Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

In Jefferson's absence, Osborn and Jordan Addison are projected to serve as Minnesota's top two wide receivers, beginning with a Week 6 matchup against Chicago's shaky secondary. Jefferson had 53 targets through five games before getting hurt, and those 10.6 targets per game are likely to be distributed primarily between Osborn, Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Osborn has yet to reach 50 yards in a game this season, but he averaged 87.5 receiving yards on 8.3 targets over the final four weeks of last season.