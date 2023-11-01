Osborn was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.

In the three games that Justin Jefferson (hamstring) has missed during his current IR stint, Osborn's snap share hasn't been impacted at all on a weekly basis, and his output (17-194-0 on 21 targets) has experienced a slight uptick. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Jordan Addison has exploded for a 17-233-4 line on 23 targets in the same span. If Osborn is able to put his current health concern behind him for Sunday's game in Atlanta, he likely will be working with rookie quarterback Jaren Hall after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles this past Sunday at Green Bay.