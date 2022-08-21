Osborn didn't play in Saturday's preseason defeat to the 49ers, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.

Osborn joined the Vikings' top two wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on the sideline. While Jefferson and Thielen also didn't suit up in preseason Week 1 at Las Vegas, Osborn did play, logging eight offensive snaps and catching his only target for 10 yards. The third-year pro has settled into the third receiver role in Minnesota's offense, which may yield more fruit this year under new coach Kevin O'Connell.