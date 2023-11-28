Osborn played 47 of the Vikings' 55 snaps on offense and finished with three catches for 34 yards on four targets in Monday's 12-10 loss to the Bears.

Even though the Vikings opted not to activate standout receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's contest, Osborn still ranked just third among Minnesota pass catchers in targets, trailing fellow wideout Jordan Addison (10) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (six). With Jefferson seemingly trending toward a return to the lineup Dec. 10 against Las Vegas following the Vikings' Week 13 bye, Osborn will be pushed down another spot Minnesota's pass-catching hierarchy and could see even more infrequent looks in the passing game.