Osborn departed Sunday's game at Atlanta with an apparent head injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Osborn took a wicked helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons cornerback Dee Alford in the second quarter and remained on the turf for some time. After he was tended to by the Vikings' medical staff, Osborn got to his feet and made his way to the cart. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 9 with two catches (on two targets) for 17 yards.