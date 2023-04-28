Osborn faces more competition for snaps and targets after the Vikings drafted WR Jordan Addison at No. 23 overall Thursday night, Jim Souhan of The Star Tribune reports.

Osborn took 60 percent of his snaps in the slot last year, while Addison mostly figures to play outside and take snaps/targets that previously went to Adam Thielen, who is now with the Panthers after going for 70/716/6 on 107 targets his final season in Minnesota. Addison won't automatically get more targets than Thielen did last season, but the rookie nonetheless could impact Osborn's playing time and thus receiving volume, especially given that the Vikings spent big on No. 2 TE Josh Oliver earlier this offseason. The Oliver signing figures to inspire more two-TE sets than the Vikings used last year, and there's a good chance Osborn rather than Addison is the odd man out for those formations.