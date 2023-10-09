Osborn caught five of nine targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City.

The grabs, yards and targets were all season highs for Osborn while the nine looks from Kirk Cousins tied for the team lead with rookie Jordan Addison, as both receivers took on more prominent roles late with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) sidelined. Osborn had only eight catches through the first four games of the year, but if Jefferson isn't able to suit up in Week 6 against the Bears, he could see significant volume once again.