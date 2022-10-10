Osborn had five receptions for 41 yards on five targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Osborn has seen a slight increase in playing time the last two weeks to 85% of offensive snaps each game. He's had more than four targets just twice in five games. However, his increased playing time is a positive sign even with the Vikings failing to target the third receiver significantly more than the past few years.
