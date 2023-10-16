Osborn secured four of five targets for 48 yards in the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Osborn moved up a spot on the depth chart with Justin Jefferson (IR-hamstring) sidelined and turned in a solid performance with the extra opportunity. The fourth-year pro has already proven his ability to handle an expanded role by recording 110 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last two seasons, so his numbers could certainly continue on an upward trajectory while Jefferson remains out.