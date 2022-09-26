Osborn recorded five receptions on eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions.

Justin Jefferson got a lot of attention from the Detroit defense, which opened up the field for some of the Vikings' peripheral receiving options. Osborn was among them, and he recorded a pair of 28-yard receptions -- the latter of which provide to be the game-winning touchdown. Osborn will continue to produce inconsistently as the third option -- at best-- in Minnesota's passing attack, but he has shown the ability to contribute in a significant way in each of the last two seasons.