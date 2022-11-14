Osborn had four receptions for 35 yards on 11 targets and one carry for two yards in Sunday's OT win at Buffalo.

Osborn didn't have a reception and had just two targets last week as it looked like his role would significantly decrease after the acquisition of T.J. Hockenson. However, a week later he was frequently targeted by Kirk Cousins and made several big plays. Hockensen has replaced him as the third option in the passing offense (16 receptions the past two games), but at least Osborn looks to still have a role.