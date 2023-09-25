Osborn had one reception for a 36-yard touchdown on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Osborn started at receiver over Jordan Addison and played more snaps (77 to 59) on offense, but Addison had six receptions for 52 yards on eight targets. Osborn is getting more playing time due to his prowess as a run blocker, but he's fallen behind Addison in terms of his role in the passing game.