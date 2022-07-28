Osborn, who missed time during spring practices with an undisclosed injury, is back in action for training camp, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Osborn, who recorded a 50-655-7 stat line on 82 targets over 17 contests last season, has noted that his goal is to be a "complete" target for quarterback Kirk Cousins in a Vikings offense that could move receivers around more this season. As things stand, Osborn gives the team a legit third option at the wide receiver position behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.