Osborn had five receptions for 38 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown, on five targets in Sunday's loss at Detroit.

Osborn had his most productive game since the acquisition of T.J. Hockenson as the Vikings were forced to pass after falling behind early. Osborn had just nine receptions on 21 targets for 77 yards over his previous five games, so he can't be counted for steady production despite Sunday's effort as Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Hockensen command almost all the targets in the passing game.