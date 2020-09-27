site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Inactive against Titans
Osborn is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Osborn out, Chad Beebe will likely return punts with Ameer Abdullah likely to return kickoffs.
