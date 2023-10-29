Osborn caught eight of 10 passes for 99 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

The fourth-year wideout led Minnesota in catches, yards and targets, but it was Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson on the end of TD passes from Kirk Cousins. The quarterback suffered what's feared to be a season-ending Achilles tear late in Sunday's game, and his loss would impact the production and ceiling of all the team's receiving options, including Osborn. Jalen Hall, a fifth-round pick in 2023, will likely be under center in Week 9 against the Falcons, with veteran backup Nick Mullins (back) eligible to come off IR as soon as Week 10.