Osborn had one reception for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's over Green Bay.

Osborn played on 52% of the offense's snaps (36 of 69) and went out for a route on 23 plays. He's been getting about the same playing time as earlier in the season as the third receiver, but the passing game has narrowed on the duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson with Tyler Conklin emerging as the distant third option. Osborn's steady playing time could make him more of a factor if the Vikings are playing from far behind, but it's hard to count on any production otherwise.