Osborn had one reception for six yards on two targets and also lost one yard on one carry in Sunday's win over New Orleans in London.

After a season-high eight targets and a touchdown last week, Osborn was back to his more limited third-receive role. He played on 56 of the offense's 76 snaps, which was slightly more than usual. Despite a new offensive-minded head coach in Minnesota, the No. 3 receiver continues to be an afterthought in the offense despite his Week 3 spike in production.