Osborn had three receptions for 18 yards on five targets in Sunday's win at Miami.
Osborn played on a season-low 58% of the offense's snaps, but still had five targets. Minnesota generated just 175 yards passing as the offense sputtered early. Unfortunately, the focus on the top targets rarely leaves much for the third receiver in Minnesota's offense.
More News
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Five receptions in win•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Just one reception•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Game-winning score against Lions•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Just two targets Monday•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Three receptions in season opener•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Doesn't suit up Saturday•