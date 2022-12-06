Osborn had two receptions for 17 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Osborn continues to come up with big plays in key spots but just isn't getting much volume after the acquisition of T..J Hockenson. Osborn has just nine receptions for 77 yards over his last five games.
More News
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Target total dips to three•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Gets 11 targets in win•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: No receptions in win•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Secures key touchdown grab in win•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Just three receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Five receptions in win•