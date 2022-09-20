Osborn had two receptions for 25 yards on two targets in Monday's loss at Philadelphia.

It's not a good sign for Osborn's role in the offense that he was targeted just twice in a game where the Vikings were forced to throw the ball after falling behind early (Kirk Cousins had 46 passing attempts). Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson had 19 combined targets and Irv Smith, Jr. had eight targets. Osborn was on the field for 47 of the offense's 61 snaps and ran 42 routes, but he wasn't in the game plan. Despite a new head coach in Minnesota, the third receiver continues to be an afterthought in the offense.