Osborn is drawing raves early in training camp and has become the clear leader for the No. 3 receiver role, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's been really, really good," Head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "There's no other way to describe it early on in camp."

Osborn has been primarily used in the slot during practices which feature more three-receiver sets under the new coaching staff. Osborn recorded a 50-655-7 stat line on 82 targets over 17 contests last season, but could see his usage increase if the Vikings move away from a run-first offense. Albert Wilson, Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dan Chisena and Jalen Nailor are also competing for the No. 3 role, but even the No. 4 role could have value this season for the Vikings in the new offense.