Osborn is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Osborn may get more snaps this season as the team's "F" receiver as he'll frequently be used as a blocker, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Osborn may also be listed ahead of Jordan Addison to begin the preseason as the team may give deference to the veteran. It's also possible Osborn plays more snaps on offense this year, but Addison gets more targets. Either way, we wouldn't change our outlook on either player from this early preseason listing.