Osborn (chest) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Osborn is coming off his most-productive performance of the season (8-99-0 line on 10 targets) this past Sunday at Green Bay. He now has the double whammy of an injury to tend to and the Vikings' No. 1 quarterback Kirk Cousins going down with a torn Achilles in that contest, thereby ending the latter's season. Osborn will have one more chance this week to get back to all on-field work before the team potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Assuming he's able to suit up, he likely will be on the receiving end of passes from rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall considering Joshua Dobbs only joined Minnesota from Arizona on Tuesday.