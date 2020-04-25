Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Minnesota adds in fifth round

The Vikings selected Osborn in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

Osborn (5-foot-11, 203 pounds) transferred to Miami (FL) after playing for Buffalo previously. He didn't post better than average production in either setting, though he has some athletic tools that could project skills growth in the NFL. His 4.48-second 40-yard dash and 37.5-inch vertical demonstrate some explosiveness, though he'll need to produce more efficiently with his targets to earn playing time.