Osborn did not have a target or reception in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. He played on 33 of the offense's 53 snaps.

Osborn worked as the third receiver with both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison healthy, but even then was surprisingly missing from the game plan. There was some thought he'd get more targets with T.J. Hockenson out with a season-ending knee injury, but it was Johnny Mundt (seven targets and four receptions) who filled the void for at least one week.