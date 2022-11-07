Osborn did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's win at Washington.

Osborn played on 53 of the offense's 66 snaps and he went out on 39 routes. He got about the usual playing time, but he had a season low in targets and it was his first game this season without a catch. The acquisition of T.J. Hockenson (nine receptions) looks to have supplanted Osborn as the third option in the passing offense.