Osborn had one reception for seven yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Denver.
Osborn returned after missing a game due to a concussion. He started opposite Jordan Addison and played on 71 of the offense's 75 snaps, so he was back to his full role. However, he didn't see many targets with the Vikings struggling to pass the ball more than a few yards down field .
More News
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Set to return Sunday•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Appears unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Clears protocol, may not play•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Questionable after full practice•
-
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Returns to limited practice•