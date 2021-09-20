Osborn caught five of six targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals.

The second-year wideout put together another big performance, leading the Vikings in receiving yards and scoring his first career NFL touchdown on a 64-yard strike from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Osborn is enjoying the lack of defensive attention that comes from lining up alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and he'll look to continue his breakout campaign in Week 3 at home against the Seahawks.