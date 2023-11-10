Osborn (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN reports that Osborn progressed to full participation Friday after returning to practice Thursday as a limited participant. He'll still need clearance from an independent neurologist, whereas fellow pass catchers Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (ribs) -- both listed as questionable -- likely will consult with team doctors before a decision is made on their availability. The Vikings and Saints have an early afternoon kickoff at 1 ET.