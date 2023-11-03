Osborn (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Osborn operated with a cap on his practice reps Wednesday and Thursday due to a chest injury, but it won't impact his availability for Week 9 action. The biggest question mark for Osborn moving forward is who will be throwing him passes in the weeks ahead after Kirk Cousins was lost for the season due to a torn Achilles. The Vikings are in line start rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall on Sunday, but the team also acquired Joshua Dobbs from the Cardinals on Tuesday.