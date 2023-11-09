Osborn (concussion) was limited at practice Thursday.

Osborn endured a helmet-to-helmet hit this past Sunday in Atlanta that sent him into the concussion protocol, which didn't allow him to log any on-field work Wednesday. One day later, though, he made his way back to the practice field and logged some reps, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Osborn likely has a few more phases to pass through to gain clearance to play again, but he at least is on a path to do so. Friday's injury report could be telling for his potential to suit up Sunday versus the Saints.