Osborn caught all seven of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Packers.

Both Minnesota touchdowns came in the fourth quarter with the game long out of reach, and Osborn caught his from Nick Mullens rather than Kirk Cousins as the team began to sit its stars. The Vikings won't have much to play for in Week 18 other than playoff seeding, so Mullens could get the start against the Bears, but Osborn at least will likely remain involved no matter who is under center.