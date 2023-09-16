Osborn had three receptions on six targets for 34 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown, in Thursday's loss at Philadelphia. He also had two drops.

Osborn's share of playing time on offense decreased in the season's second game, at least compared to rookie Jordan Addison. Addison started in a two-receiver set to begin the game ahead of Osborn, though Osborn played more snaps on offense (53 to 39 snaps). Meanwhile Addison had a strong game with three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Osborn could see fewer snaps after two drops during the game, and could decline more if the coaching staff gains more confidence in Addison's run blocking which they have said was the reason for Osborn's usage in two-receiver sets.