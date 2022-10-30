Osborn brought in two of five targets for eight yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The UM product's five-yard scoring grab with 8:36 remaining put the Vikings ahead for good and served as his second end-zone trip of the campaign. Osborn could be in position for more targets in the short term if the injuries sustained by Adam Thielen (knee) and Irv Smith (ankle) in Sunday's contest linger into a Week 9 road matchup against the Commanders.