Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Osborn (concussion) will practice fully Wednesday with the expectation that he'll play Sunday against the Broncos, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After Osborn was carted off the field during the Week 9 win over the Falcons upon bearing the brunt of a helmet-to-helmet hit, he made surprisingly quick progress through the five-step concussion protocol. He resumed practicing in a limited fashion last Thursday, practiced fully Friday and passed the final phase of the protocol when he gained clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday, but the Vikings ultimately opted to hold Osborn out of an eventual 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday as a precaution. Osborn apparently hasn't taken any steps backward in his recovery from the brain injury since the weekend, and with a full practice under his belt to open Week 11 prep, he shouldn't face any restrictions in Denver.