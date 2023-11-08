Osborn (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Osborn was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit this past Sunday in Atlanta that sent him into the concussion protocol. The play left him motionless on the turf for a handful of minutes before he made his way to the sideline and eventually the locker room. Osborn's inability to take part in the Vikings' first Week 10 practice isn't a promising sign that he's on track to clear all five phases of the protocol in time to play Sunday against the Saints. Ultimately, Osborn's listing on Friday's injury report may be telling for his upcoming availability.