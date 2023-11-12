Osborn (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Saints.

Osborn was knocked out of last Sunday's game in Atlanta due to a concussion, but he made quick progress through the protocol for head injuries this week, getting back to all activity Friday before gaining clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday. Still, both the wide receiver and team itself are deciding to exercise caution and not rush him back considering he remained motionless on the field after the helmet-to-helmet hit that caused the concussion. With Osborn sidelined, Justin Jefferson (hamstring) still on injured reserve, and tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) expected to take on less work than normal, rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison should be targeted early and often by quarterback Joshua Dobbs, with Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, N'Keal Harry and Jalen Nailor the other options at wide receiver for Minnesota.