Osborn caught 60 of 90 targets for 650 yards and five touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 regular season.

The 25-year-old reprised his role as the Vikings' No. 3 wideout behind superstar Justin Jefferson and longtime veteran Adam Thielen. However, Osborn finished the season as the team's fourth receiving option after that pair and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who accumulated 60 receptions for 519 yards after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. The third-year wideout still posted almost the exact same stat line from his breakout 2021 (50-655-7 on 82 targets). Osborn also capped off the season on a solid note by hauling in two of three targets for 20 yards and his sixth touchdown between regular season and playoffs during the wild-card loss to the Giants. With Thielen seemingly on a decline over the past two seasons, Osborn could be in line for a bigger role heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.