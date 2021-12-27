Osborn recorded five receptions on seven targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Rams.

Osborn maintained an increased role in Minnesota's offense as Adam Thielen was limited by an ankle injury. He took advantage by finishing second on the team in targets, yards and reception. Additionally, he tallied long receptions of 30 and 19 yards while also finding the end zone on a six-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter. Osborn's ability to impact the game in a similar way in a Week 17 matchup against Green Bay will likely come down to Thielen's ability to take the field.