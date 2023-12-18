Osborn played 37 of the Vikings' 68 snaps on offense (54 percent) and finished with one catch for three yards on two targets in Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Osborn played fewer than 60 percent of the Vikings' snaps for the second week in a row, with both rates representing his lowest snap shares of the season aside from Week 9 in Atlanta, when he exited early due to a concussion. With rookie first-round pick Jordan Addison having moved into an every-down role and with Justin Jefferson healthy again after coming off injured reserve and overcoming a chest injury that limited his snaps Week 14, Osborn now looks like the clear No. 3 wideout for Minnesota. Osborn is unlikely to rank higher than fourth in the pecking order for targets in a given week, however, as tight end T.J. Hockenson typically garners a healthy share of looks along with Jefferson and Addison.