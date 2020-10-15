site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Still sidelined due to hamstring
Oct 15, 2020
Osborn (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.
Osborn looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Falcons. If he's forced to miss a second straight contest due to his hamstring injury, Chad Beebe will once again return punts while Ameer Abdullah takes back kickoffs.
