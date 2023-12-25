Osborn reeled in five of seven targets for 95 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions.

Osborn may have benefitted slightly from rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison departing late in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Having said that, Osborn had two 14-yard catches on the Vikings' first possession, and he then had gains of 47, six (for a TD) and 14 after halftime. The team's No. 1 wide receiver Justin Jefferson looked like himself with 6-141-1 on 10 targets, but if Addison is forced to miss any time, Osborn and Brandon Powell (3-53-0 on four targets Sunday) would stand to benefit against an exploitable Packers defense next Sunday, Dec. 31.