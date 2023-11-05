Osborn sustained a concussion during Sunday's game in Atlanta and won't return, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

After taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter, Osborn stayed down on the turf for a spell as he was tended to by the Vikings' medical staff. He eventually was able to get to his feet and then was escorted to the locker room on a cart. With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on injured reserve and Jalen Nailor (hamstring) inactive, Minnesota's healthy and available wide receivers are Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson and N'Keal Harry.