Osborn had three receptions for 14 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Osborn played on 42 of the offense's 62 snaps. Despite talk of the Vikings using more three-receiver sets this season, he saw about the same usage as last season even with no fourth or fifth receiver getting snaps on offense. He was tied for the third most targets and should have bigger games, but the bulk of targets in the offense still go to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen .