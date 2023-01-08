Osborn caught five of six targets for 117 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Bears.

Osborn led the Vikings in receiving, with most of his production coming prior to the team's decision to rest its offensive starters during the second half. The 25-year-old enjoyed a strong finish to the regular season, scoring three times while topping 115 yards twice over his last five games. His complementary playmaking figures to bolster quarterback Kirk Cousins' options as Minnesota now turns its attention toward the playoffs.